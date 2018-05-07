Adele festejó sus 30 años con fiesta al estilo ‘Titanic’

La cantante ha compartido algunas divertidas imágenes de su celebración.
La cantante Adele cumplió 30 años y lo festejó en grande a lado de familiares y amigos que tuvieron que vestirse como los actores de la famosa cinta “Titanic” de James Cameron que fue acreedora de 11 premios de la Academia en 1998.
Además, la intérprete de “Hello” publicó un emotivo mensaje en sus redes sociales:
“Sucios 30! No estoy segura de lo que voy a hacer en los próximos 30 años, ya que he sido bendecido más allá de las palabras en mi vida hasta ahora. Gracias a todos por estar conmigo durante los últimos 11 años. Anoche fue la mejor noche de mi vida. Aquí hay un par de fotos”
Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x
Adele se disfrazó del personaje de “Rose” interpretado por Kate Winslet y hasta se colocó un chaleco salvavidas como en aquella época.
Sin embargo, no a todos sus seguidores de redes sociales les pareció graciosos, ya que algunos comentaron que fue una tragedia que cobró la vida de mil 503 personas.
Fuente: Publimetro.