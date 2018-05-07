NO TE LO PIERDAS
https://www.facebook.com/events/271839960025519/

Adele festejó sus 30 años con fiesta al estilo ‘Titanic’

7 mayo, 2018 21 Visitas

La cantante ha compartido algunas divertidas imágenes de su celebración.

La cantante Adele cumplió 30 años y lo festejó en grande a lado de familiares y amigos que tuvieron que vestirse como los actores de la famosa cinta “Titanic” de James Cameron que fue acreedora de 11 premios de la Academia en 1998.

Además, la intérprete de “Hello” publicó un emotivo mensaje en sus redes sociales:

“Sucios 30! No estoy segura de lo que voy a hacer en los próximos 30 años, ya que he sido bendecido más allá de las palabras en mi vida hasta ahora. Gracias a todos por estar conmigo durante los últimos 11 años. Anoche fue la mejor noche de mi vida. Aquí hay un par de fotos”

Adele se disfrazó del personaje de “Rose” interpretado por Kate Winslet y hasta se colocó un chaleco salvavidas como en aquella época.

Sin embargo, no a todos sus seguidores de redes sociales les pareció graciosos, ya que algunos comentaron que fue una tragedia que cobró la vida de mil 503 personas.

 

Fuente: Publimetro.

Etiqueta:

Comentar

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.Los campos necesarios están marcados *

*

Loading Facebook Comments ...
Telemar © Copyright 2015, Todos los derechos reservados.
error: