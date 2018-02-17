Llegará a México la librería flotante más grande del mundo

En el barco albergan más de 5 mil títulos.
El buque Logos Hope, considerado la librería flotante más grande del mundo, llegará en marzo a territorio mexicano, con una selección de más de 5 mil títulos.
El barco, que ya pasó por Cartagena, Colombia, se dirige a Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. Sin embargo, pisará los mares veracruzanos para quedarse del 26 al 28 de marzo. Luego irá hacia Tampico, lugar en que se establecerá durante casi un mes. Del 20 de junio al 9 de julio se podrá visitar en Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. Finalmente, del 11 al 24 de julio, llegará a Yucatán.
Con más de 400 voluntarios de 60 países, Logos Hope es una organización sin fines de lucro registrada en Alemania para promover conocimiento, ayuda y esperanza. Cuenta con libros y muchas actividades para cualquier persona que desee visitarla.
#Bienvenue: restocking in a new language Book fair Staff on #LogosHope are taking advantage of smooth seas enroute to #Gabon to reorganise their shelves with books written in French. More than 500 French titles have been added, ranging across Christian, children’s and educational titles. It’s taking the team of 40 people a full week to reorganise the layout of the fair, with deck 4 piled with stock the ship received by container in Cape Town. The book fair manager, David Waugh (Scotland) says the sailing from Namibia to Gabon is unusually calm: “This is rare. We have good weather projections and it’s meant my team doesn’t have to do a full pack down. We aren’t worried about staff getting seasick or books falling off the shelves. We’ll be ready to say ‘bienvenue’ to 3,000 visitors a day in Gabon, and they’ll see there’s a lot of choice in their own language.”
Hasta ahora, más de 46 millones de personas de todo el mundo han visitado este asombroso buque. Así que ya tienes una excusa para visitar cualquiera de estos lugares.
Fuente: SDPNoticias.