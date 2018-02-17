Llegará a México la librería flotante más grande del mundo

#Bienvenue: restocking in a new language Book fair Staff on #LogosHope are taking advantage of smooth seas enroute to #Gabon to reorganise their shelves with books written in French. More than 500 French titles have been added, ranging across Christian, children’s and educational titles. It’s taking the team of 40 people a full week to reorganise the layout of the fair, with deck 4 piled with stock the ship received by container in Cape Town. The book fair manager, David Waugh (Scotland) says the sailing from Namibia to Gabon is unusually calm: “This is rare. We have good weather projections and it’s meant my team doesn’t have to do a full pack down. We aren’t worried about staff getting seasick or books falling off the shelves. We’ll be ready to say ‘bienvenue’ to 3,000 visitors a day in Gabon, and they’ll see there’s a lot of choice in their own language.”

