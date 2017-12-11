NO TE LO PIERDAS

Decora tus cejas para Navidad y súmate a esta tendencia

11 diciembre, 2017 52 Visitas

Llegan las #XmasBrows, una colorida propuesta inspirada en las celebraciones decembrinas.

El 2017 fue el año de las cejas; no hubo mes en el que no viéramos propuestas exóticas para maquillarlas e incluso peinarlas. Desde las cejas pluma hasta depilarlas en totalidad, las tendencias tomaron popularidad entre las usuarias de Instagram, quienes compartieron sus diseños a través de hashtags.

Para cerrar el año y estar ad hoc con la época navideña, las usuarias de esta red social han comenzado a compartir las propuestas que probablemente veremos en cenas de fin de año, cocteles y demás; algunas proponen decorarlas con esferas, mientras que otras simplemente prefieren convertirlas en el gorrito de Santa Claus.

 

Fuente: SDPNoticias.

Etiqueta:

Loading Facebook Comments ...
Telemar © Copyright 2015, Todos los derechos reservados.
error: