Decora tus cejas para Navidad y súmate a esta tendencia

Llegan las #XmasBrows, una colorida propuesta inspirada en las celebraciones decembrinas.
El 2017 fue el año de las cejas; no hubo mes en el que no viéramos propuestas exóticas para maquillarlas e incluso peinarlas. Desde las cejas pluma hasta depilarlas en totalidad, las tendencias tomaron popularidad entre las usuarias de Instagram, quienes compartieron sus diseños a través de hashtags.
Para cerrar el año y estar ad hoc con la época navideña, las usuarias de esta red social han comenzado a compartir las propuestas que probablemente veremos en cenas de fin de año, cocteles y demás; algunas proponen decorarlas con esferas, mientras que otras simplemente prefieren convertirlas en el gorrito de Santa Claus.
Inspired by @taytay_xx 💖I had to try it 😜 yay or nay? 🙈 #christmastreeeyebrows . . . . #feelingchristmasy #sillymood #yayornay #polishgirl #poland #eybrows #smileing #blondegirl #christmasiscoming #winnterishere #idontcarewhatusay #taytortot #instagirl #dailypost #christmastree #xmasbrows #looktay #pictureofday #hotbeautytrends #trendmakeupbeauty
A festive look inspired by my favourite innovative in the high fashion world.. @taytay_xx I've never felt as ready for Christmas as I am today #christmastreeeyebrows #looktay #taytortot #eyebrows #christmastree #highfashion #makeuptrends #christmas #dailypost #instagirl #instagal #girl #fulllook #beautyguru #makeupofinstagram #xmastree #xmas #xmasbrows #trees #model #modelling #cutemakeup #baubles #cuteandtrendy #instamakeup
#christmasbrows 🎄 Santa hat brow for the win 🎅🏼 This was completely not my idea 100% credit goes to @hannahdoesmakeupp • DETAILS 👇🏼 @urbandecaycosmetics Naked Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero Glow Kit @nyxcosmetics White Liner For the red I used some random lipstick and some face paint 🎨 • • #christmas #christmaslights #xmas #christmasmakeup #xmasmakeup #holidaymakeup #brows #festivebrows #lit #makeup #xmasbrows #christmasspirit #christmastime #holidayseason #boldbrows #browgame #nyxcosmetics #morphebrushes #anastasiabeverlyhills #litbrows #santa #santahat #urbandecay
#christmasbrows 🎄 Hung some christmas lights on my brows💡 This is my absolute favorite time of the year Lots of fun holiday makeup looks coming your way! ❄️🤶🏼❤️ • DETAILS 👇🏼 @elfcosmetics Lock in Liner and brow cream “medium brown” @urbandecaycosmetics Naked Palette @essence_cosmetics Gel Liner @anastasiabeverlyhills Nicole Guerriero Glow Kit • • #christmas #christmaslights #xmas #undiscovered_muas #festivewithudm #christmasmakeup #xmasmakeup #holidaymakeup #brows #festivebrows #lit #makeup #xmasbrows #christmasspirit #christmastime #holidayseason #boldbrows #browgame #wingliner #elfcosmetics #urbandecay #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills
🎄B A U B L E S 🎄 • • • Kinda disappointed in this look but merry Christmas!!!! Inspired by a Pinterest if you know the original artist pls DM me!! 🎄🎄 • • #makeup #cute #makeupartist #mua #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog @hudabeauty #makeupart #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUA #l4l #f4f #meme #sunny #cute #red #undiscovered_muas #mua_underdogs #christmas
Fuente: SDPNoticias.