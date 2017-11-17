NO TE LO PIERDAS

Niño causa daños por 25 mil pesos en tienda de maquillajes

17 noviembre, 2017 18 Visitas

Este jueves se dio a conocer la historia de un niño a quien su madre perdió de vista por unos minuto, al interior de un afamado local de maquillajes, y causó daños por mil 300 dólares.

La escena ocurrió el sábado por la noche en la tienda Sephora de Augusta, Georgia, y la mujer que lo subió a Facebook instó a los padres a atender a sus hijos o a no meterlos en lugares inapropiados.

Fuente: Excelsior

Etiqueta:

