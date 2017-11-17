Niño causa daños por 25 mil pesos en tienda de maquillajes

Este jueves se dio a conocer la historia de un niño a quien su madre perdió de vista por unos minuto, al interior de un afamado local de maquillajes, y causó daños por mil 300 dólares.
La escena ocurrió el sábado por la noche en la tienda Sephora de Augusta, Georgia, y la mujer que lo subió a Facebook instó a los padres a atender a sus hijos o a no meterlos en lugares inapropiados.
Its one thing if your child makes a mess in the #salon, its another thing completely when I hear you say to your child "Its ok, they get paid to clean it up."
— Steve Dresel (@BeautyBizBrain) November 14, 2017
I have 3 small kids. Whenever I go anywhere with them, every two minutes (max!!) I’m doing a head count. That woman whose child ruined the Sephora display is careless & self-absorbed. It’s my job to make sure my kids aren’t destroying store property. Period.
— Belinda (@belindalaurie) November 15, 2017
Fuente: Excelsior