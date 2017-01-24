Estos son los nominados al Oscar

‘La La Land’ empata récord de nominaciones al Oscar, con 14 nominaciones.
El musical La La Land se erigió hoy en la gran favorita para la 89 edición de los Oscar con 14 nominaciones, empatando así la cifra récord obtenida previamente por All About Eve (1950) y Titanic (1997).
El filme aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de Mejor Película, Mejor Director (Damien Chazelle), Mejor Actor (Ryan Gosling), Mejor Actriz (Emma Stone), Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Vestuario, Mejor Montaje, Mejor Canción Original (por Audition, The Fools Who Dream y City Of Stars) y Mejor Banda Sonora.
También compite en las categorías de Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Edición de Sonido, Mejor Mezcla de Sonido y Mejor Guión Original.
La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Fences, Hell Or High Water y Hacksaw Ridge son las aspirantes al premio de mejor película en la 89 edición de los Oscar.
La La Land cuenta la historia de Mia (Emma Stone), una joven aspirante a actriz, y Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), un entregado músico de jazz, quienes se conocen en Los Ángeles mientras tratan de hacer realidad sus sueños.
Los nominados para la 89 edición de los premios de la Academia se conocieron hoy y por primera vez el anuncio se transmitió por internet.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS AL OSCAR 2017
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdman
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
MEJOR ACTOR
Cassey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MÚSICA
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls
City of Stars – La La Land
The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go – Moana
MEJOR GUIÓN
Hell or High Water
La La land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Moana
My Life as Zucchini
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Isabelle Hupper
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Dennis Villeneuve
Mel Gibson
Damien Chazelle
Kenneth Lonerhgan
Barry Jenkins
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Fuente: Excélsior.