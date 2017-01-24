Estos son los nominados al Oscar

‘La La Land’ empata récord de nominaciones al Oscar, con 14 nominaciones.

El musical La La Land se erigió hoy en la gran favorita para la 89 edición de los Oscar con 14 nominaciones, empatando así la cifra récord obtenida previamente por All About Eve (1950) y Titanic (1997).

El filme aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de Mejor Película, Mejor Director (Damien Chazelle), Mejor Actor (Ryan Gosling), Mejor Actriz (Emma Stone), Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Vestuario, Mejor Montaje, Mejor Canción Original (por Audition, The Fools Who Dream y City Of Stars) y Mejor Banda Sonora.

También compite en las categorías de Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Edición de Sonido, Mejor Mezcla de Sonido y Mejor Guión Original.

La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Fences, Hell Or High Water y Hacksaw Ridge son las aspirantes al premio de mejor película en la 89 edición de los Oscar.

La La Land cuenta la historia de Mia (Emma Stone), una joven aspirante a actriz, y Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), un entregado músico de jazz, quienes se conocen en Los Ángeles mientras tratan de hacer realidad sus sueños.

Los nominados para la 89 edición de los premios de la Academia se conocieron hoy y por primera vez el anuncio se transmitió por internet.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS AL OSCAR 2017

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdman

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

MEJOR ACTOR

Cassey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MÚSICA

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La La Land

The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go – Moana

MEJOR GUIÓN

Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Isabelle Hupper

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Dennis Villeneuve

Mel Gibson

Damien Chazelle

Kenneth Lonerhgan

Barry Jenkins

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Fuente: Excélsior.